A concert for Lutterworth took place at Lutterworth College on Saturday (May 18).

The likes of Wycliffe Drama Group, Lutterworth Town Band, the Warrington Dance School, the Phollies choir, the Lutterworth and District Choral Society and Future Faces Theatre School took part in the event.

Money raised from the live concert will support the local foodbank, Lutterworth Museum and Blooming Lutterworth.

Organiser and host Richard Hill said: “There was a real sense of community spirit in the hall on Saturday evening. Local performing groups and societies came together for one night to raise funds for local good causes.

"We are all pleased we have been able to raise money for these three organisations which really enhance the quality of life in our town.”

It is the second Concert for Lutterworth, with a previous event in 2019 being held in aid of the Medical Centre and tickets selling out.

1 . A Concert for Lutterworth Warrington School of Dance Photo: Andrew Carpenter Photo Sales

2 . A Concert for Lutterworth Organiser and host Richard Hill. Photo: Andrew Carpenter Photo Sales

3 . A Concert for Lutterworth Lutterworth and District Choral Society Photo: Andrew Carpenter Photo Sales

4 . A Concert for Lutterworth Wycliffe Drama Group perform radio play The Adventures of Robin Hood. Photo: Andrew Carpenter Photo Sales