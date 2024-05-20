A Concert for Lutterworth took place at Lutterworth College on Saturday (May 18).A Concert for Lutterworth took place at Lutterworth College on Saturday (May 18).
In pictures: Concert for Lutterworth raises the roof in support of town causes

By Laura Kearns
Published 20th May 2024, 10:05 BST
Performing groups and societies in Lutterworth have come together to raise funds for causes in the town.

A concert for Lutterworth took place at Lutterworth College on Saturday (May 18).

The likes of Wycliffe Drama Group, Lutterworth Town Band, the Warrington Dance School, the Phollies choir, the Lutterworth and District Choral Society and Future Faces Theatre School took part in the event.

Money raised from the live concert will support the local foodbank, Lutterworth Museum and Blooming Lutterworth.

Organiser and host Richard Hill said: “There was a real sense of community spirit in the hall on Saturday evening. Local performing groups and societies came together for one night to raise funds for local good causes.

"We are all pleased we have been able to raise money for these three organisations which really enhance the quality of life in our town.”

It is the second Concert for Lutterworth, with a previous event in 2019 being held in aid of the Medical Centre and tickets selling out.

Warrington School of Dance

1. A Concert for Lutterworth

Warrington School of Dance Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Organiser and host Richard Hill.

2. A Concert for Lutterworth

Organiser and host Richard Hill. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Lutterworth and District Choral Society

3. A Concert for Lutterworth

Lutterworth and District Choral Society Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Wycliffe Drama Group perform radio play The Adventures of Robin Hood.

4. A Concert for Lutterworth

Wycliffe Drama Group perform radio play The Adventures of Robin Hood. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

