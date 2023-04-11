In pictures: Close-up action photos of the historic Hallaton Bottle Kicking event

Hundreds turned out for the annual Hallaton Bottle Kicking event.

Harborough district residents have certainly not lost their bottle when it comes to an 18th century Easter tradition.

Hundreds turned out for the annual Hallaton Bottle Kicking event, thought to be the oldest continuing custom in the country, on Monday.

Hallaton battled it out with neighbouring village Medbourne, over the three small barrels known as bottles, to get them over their respective ‘streams’ or goals.

The first bottle was scored by Darren Clarke for Hallaton. He described the moment: “We were just coming down the hill to the fence at the Hallaton end when the bottle was passed over the fence. I grabbed hold of it and travelled downhill into the river and scrambled up the other side and celebrated the first score.

“It's my 30th year of taking part and I loved the fact that I scored as well.”

The victory went to Hallaton which scored two out of three bottles.

Long time player Dave Marlow said: “So that’s me officially retired from Hallaton Bottle Kicking and, with one loss in 15 years, it’s not a bad record.

“Another fantastic game, albeit a tad wet first thing, but it didn’t keep the crowds away!

“A very tough battle as always with Hallaton winning the first bottle, Medbourne the second, with Hallaton scoring the winner yet again!

“Medbourne gave us a fright, strongly winning the second bottle, but Ben Marlow said that was part of his and his cousins’ plans so he could practice starting things off with a third bottle!

“A great traditional English event that we must keep alive for the youth of the future to enjoy! See you all next Easter Monday.”

The event also included a traditional parade, led by Nene Valley Pipe Band, a church service, bottle decorating and the distribution of ‘hare pie’ at the top of Hare Pie Bank.

The tradition is thought to hark back to an incident between two local women and a raging bull distracted, to the pair’s relief, by the appearance of a hare. As thanks to God, the women donated land to the church, which resulted in the annual distribution of hare pie and ale to poor villagers every Easter, leading to rivalry between the two villages.

1 . Hallaton Bottle Kicking 2023 Darren Clarke scores the first Bottle to Hallaton during his 30th Bottle Kicking Event. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo Sales

2 . Hallaton Bottle Kicking 2023 Good turnout on Easter Monday. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo Sales

3 . Hallaton Bottle Kicking 2023 Action during this year's Bottle Kicking. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo Sales

4 . Hallaton Bottle Kicking 2023 Tha Hare Pie is thrown out the waiting crowds. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo Sales