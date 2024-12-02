In pictures: Christmas countdown officially kicks off with a bang at Lutterworth light switch-on

Crowds flocked in their hundreds to the town centre to enjoy the much-anticipated calendar event.
Festivities were well and truly in the air (along with fireworks), with a fun fair, choir singers and stalls selling crafts and treats from roasted chestnuts to mulled wine and, of course, the big man himself touched down for a meet and greet.
Businesses got involved, collecting for charitable causes, including No12 High Street, while Sweet Sisters hosted its own mini Christmas Market for imaginative youngsters.
1. Lutterworth Christmas Light Switch-On
Crowds enjoyed a performance from Rod Stewart (A.K.A Tony Julian). Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER
2. Lutterworth Christmas Light Switch-On
From left, Filbert Fox, Lutterworth Mayor Rob Coleman and consort Valerie Ridley and Barry Badger of HFM Radio. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER
3. Lutterworth Christmas Light Switch-On
Youngsters from South Kilworth Primary School perform on stage. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER
4. Lutterworth Christmas Light Switch-On
Lutterworth Christmas light switch-on from left, Barry Badger of HFM Radio., consort Valerie Ridley, Lutterworth Mayor Rob Coleman and Filbert Fox. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER