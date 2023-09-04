In pictures: Bowden Cricket Club celebrates junior players at awards night

Bowden CC Junior medal winners and the Bowden CC Under 15s

Bowden Cricket Club has celebrated its youngest players at a Junior Awards presentation.

Awards were presented by local junior training sponsor Avatar Dining with them handed out for Under 11s, 13s and 15s.

The winners were:

Bowden CC Junior medal winners

Under 11s: Player of the Season – Wilf Blagburn; Batting – Toby Hall; Bowling – Alfie Kenealy; Most Improved – Annabel Handy and James Colebrook.

Under 13s: Player of the Season – Oscar Harrison; Batting – Katie Gray; Bowling – Bertie Blagburn; Enthusiasm and Positivity Award – Finn Atkinson.

Under 15s: Player of the Season – Dylan Pearson; Batting – Oscar Hills; Bowling – Ethan Mercer; Most Improved – Finlay Alman.

Milo Atkinson won the Michael Chamberlain Shield for the Most Improved Junior in Senior Cricket for 2023.