In pictures: Bowden Cricket Club celebrates junior players at awards night
Bowden Cricket Club has celebrated its youngest players at a Junior Awards presentation.
Awards were presented by local junior training sponsor Avatar Dining with them handed out for Under 11s, 13s and 15s.
The winners were:
Under 11s: Player of the Season – Wilf Blagburn; Batting – Toby Hall; Bowling – Alfie Kenealy; Most Improved – Annabel Handy and James Colebrook.
Under 13s: Player of the Season – Oscar Harrison; Batting – Katie Gray; Bowling – Bertie Blagburn; Enthusiasm and Positivity Award – Finn Atkinson.
Under 15s: Player of the Season – Dylan Pearson; Batting – Oscar Hills; Bowling – Ethan Mercer; Most Improved – Finlay Alman.
Milo Atkinson won the Michael Chamberlain Shield for the Most Improved Junior in Senior Cricket for 2023.
The Under 15 team were also celebrating winning the double – the Wilson Browne Corby and District Division 1 title plus the Rutland Cricket Centre Division 1 Cup.