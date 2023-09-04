News you can trust since 1854
In pictures: Bowden Cricket Club celebrates junior players at awards night

Categories included best bowler
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:14 BST
Bowden CC Junior medal winners and the Bowden CC Under 15s
Bowden CC Junior medal winners and the Bowden CC Under 15s

Bowden Cricket Club has celebrated its youngest players at a Junior Awards presentation.

Awards were presented by local junior training sponsor Avatar Dining with them handed out for Under 11s, 13s and 15s.

The winners were:

Bowden CC Junior medal winnersBowden CC Junior medal winners
Bowden CC Junior medal winners
Under 11s: Player of the Season – Wilf Blagburn; Batting – Toby Hall; Bowling – Alfie Kenealy; Most Improved – Annabel Handy and James Colebrook.

Under 13s: Player of the Season – Oscar Harrison; Batting – Katie Gray; Bowling – Bertie Blagburn; Enthusiasm and Positivity Award – Finn Atkinson.

Under 15s: Player of the Season – Dylan Pearson; Batting – Oscar Hills; Bowling – Ethan Mercer; Most Improved – Finlay Alman.

Milo Atkinson won the Michael Chamberlain Shield for the Most Improved Junior in Senior Cricket for 2023.

The Under 15 team were also celebrating winning the double – the Wilson Browne Corby and District Division 1 title plus the Rutland Cricket Centre Division 1 Cup.