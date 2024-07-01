In pictures - Bond girls and ET among the stars at Harborough Comic Con

Market Harborough’s second Comic Con saw thousands of visitors turn out to meet their comic heroes over the weekend.

Those who attended the free event at the town’s Market Hall could meet actors and characters from hit films and TV shows.

Among them was movie star Bond actress Caroline Munro, who starred in The Spy who Loved Me in 1977. There was also E.T, CBBC star Hacker the Dog, the bar from Gremlins and chance to see Mando, the UK’s only Mandalorian, complete with a speeder bike.

The event saw actors sign autographs or have their photographs taken to raise money for South Northants Community First Responders which supports East Midlands Ambulance Service.

There were stalls available selling memorabilia and rare merchandise and a Cosplay outfit competition.

First prize went to Hayden, who dressed as Black Panther and took home a haul including Lego and Star Wars items and toys. Others in Cosplay dressed as everything from Chewbacca to Yoda with all ages taking part in the competition.

Organiser Peter Williams, who runs Vinyl Culture in the indoor market, said: “Wow Market Harborough! We do not have the words to express our thanks, gratitude, emotions or anything to let you know just how grateful we are for your support.

“This is really a team effort and although Vinyl Culture gave birth to the idea, the whole team have helped us make it what it was today.”

1 . Harborough Comic Con Centre, Organiser Pete Williams during the Harborough Comic Con event at the Indoor Market.Photo: Andrew Carpenter Photo Sales

2 . Harborough Comic Con A few characters from Market Harborough Comic Con.Photo: Andrew Carpenter Photo Sales

3 . Harborough Comic Con Harborough Comic Con at the indoor marketPhoto: Andrew Carpenter Photo Sales

4 . Harborough Comic Con Lucy, Joshua, Layla and Ani during the busy event.Photo: Andrew Carpenter Photo Sales