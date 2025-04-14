About 100 Spaniards travelled over to England to watch Harborough Town Football Club in action.About 100 Spaniards travelled over to England to watch Harborough Town Football Club in action.
In pictures: About 100 Spaniards bring carnival atmosphere in the sunshine to Harborough

By Phil Hibble
Published 14th Apr 2025, 09:55 BST
There was something beautifully Mediterranean about Harborough at the weekend - warm weather, bright colours and dozens of Spaniards walking around the town centre.

So what happened? Harborough Town Football Club has been building a partnership with leading Spanish media channel La Media Inglesa which stream their matches over in Spain. And about 100 Spaniards travelled over to England to watch the Bees in action.

Dressed in the distinctive Bees's yellow kits, the fans sang songs in the town centre before making their way to the ground to watch the game against St Ives on Saturday.

They were invited on the day that the club celebrated Mitch Austin's 200th game as first team manager of the Bees.

A presentation took place before kick off, made by HTFC co-chairman Pete Dougan.

And while the result was not what we wanted (we lost 2-1) the Spanish fans helped to create a special carnival atmosphere, for which we are all very thankful!

1. Spanish fans in Market Harborough

About 100 Spaniards travelled over to England to watch Harborough Town Football Club in action. Photo: Phil Passingham

Boss Mitch Austin chats to some of the Spanish fans who travelled over to England to watch Harborough Town Football Club in action.

2. Spanish fans in Market Harborough

Boss Mitch Austin chats to some of the Spanish fans who travelled over to England to watch Harborough Town Football Club in action. Photo: Phil Passingham

3. Spanish fans in Market Harborough

Photo: Phil Passingham

4. Spanish fans in Market Harborough

Photo: Phil Passingham

