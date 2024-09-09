In photos: Much-loved Lubenham Scarecrow festival returns with some scarily familiar faces

The much-loved annual scarecrow event saw residents and visitors following the trail of scarecrows, handcrafted by village families around the neighbourhood.

Trail hunters spotted scarily familiar faces from Harry Potter film stars and Disney villains to headline hogging bros Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Meanwhile on the Green, participants also enjoyed music, food vendors, tractor rides, and stalls from local crafty businesses and community causes including Lubenham in Bloom and Foxton Scouts.

To top it off, a raffle offered up a number of cash prizes and vouchers, with donations going to local groups and charities.

Lubenham Scarecrow Festival 2024 Livvy Holton, nine, with the gingerbread scarecrow.

Lubenham Scarecrow Festival From left, Jean Edwards Treasurer, Elaine Maddever and Val Reeves members of Lubenham art group display their work.

Lubenham Scarecrow Festival All aboard for a tour around Lubenham Scarecrow Festival.