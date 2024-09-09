The Harry Potter cast flew in to visit the festival, with fan Mina Ghayour, aged six.placeholder image
The Harry Potter cast flew in to visit the festival, with fan Mina Ghayour, aged six.

In photos: Much-loved Lubenham Scarecrow festival returns with some scarily familiar faces

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Sep 2024, 11:04 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 12:09 BST
Over one hundred scarecrows were on display at the Lubenham Scarecrow Festival at the weekend.

The much-loved annual scarecrow event saw residents and visitors following the trail of scarecrows, handcrafted by village families around the neighbourhood.

Trail hunters spotted scarily familiar faces from Harry Potter film stars and Disney villains to headline hogging bros Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Meanwhile on the Green, participants also enjoyed music, food vendors, tractor rides, and stalls from local crafty businesses and community causes including Lubenham in Bloom and Foxton Scouts.

To top it off, a raffle offered up a number of cash prizes and vouchers, with donations going to local groups and charities.

Livvy Holton, nine, with the gingerbread scarecrow.

1. Lubenham Scarecrow Festival 2024

Livvy Holton, nine, with the gingerbread scarecrow. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

From left, Jean Edwards Treasurer, Elaine Maddever and Val Reeves members of Lubenham art group display their work.

2. Lubenham Scarecrow Festival

From left, Jean Edwards Treasurer, Elaine Maddever and Val Reeves members of Lubenham art group display their work. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

All aboard for a tour around Lubenham Scarecrow Festival.

3. Lubenham Scarecrow Festival

All aboard for a tour around Lubenham Scarecrow Festival. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

ET phone home - with Marc Angilley with Dylin five and Lily eleven.

4. Lubenham Scarecrow Festival 2024

ET phone home - with Marc Angilley with Dylin five and Lily eleven. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

