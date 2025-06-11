'I would rather go to court than pay' says Fleckney OAP after being fined £100 for protesting in street

A pensioner from Fleckney has been handed a £100 fine for setting up a table and protesting in the street - after being told it breached anti-social behaviour laws.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heather Rawling was hit with the penalty notice after the 2m (6.5ft) camping table she erected in Leicester was branded "an unauthorised structure".

The 72-year-old had taken to the city centre to campaign against council cuts when she was approached by a street warden who ordered her to dismantle it on May 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retired humanities teacher was told she was in breach of a public spaces protection order (PSPO), designed to combat anti-social behaviour like street drinkers and e-bike riders.

Heather Rawling in Leicester city centre. (Photo: Heather Rawling and SWNS).

She received a £100 fine three days later but had vowed to fight the matter in court, where she estimates the bill could rise to £1,000 if she loses.

Gran-of-one Mrs Rawling said: "We were in the city centre and had a little campaign stall where we were protesting against the cuts by Leicester City Council.

“We were there for about half an hour and then the street wardens saw us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I accept the PSPO can be needed to deal with people on e-bikes, noisy speakers or street drinkers.

Heather Rawling says she will fight the case. (Photo: Heather Rawling / SWNS).

"But this was a small camping table which we had for leaflets and so people could sign a petition.

“I firmly stood my ground as I feel this is an attack on people's rights to campaign.

“I was not obstructing anybody, I wasn't causing a nuisance. The council might think I'm a nuisance, but in terms of passers by and pedestrians, they didn’t care at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The warden asked me if I was aware of the PSPO and explained what it was and asked me if I was prepared to take the stall table down.

"He asked for my details and I was reluctant to at first. He even said he would call the police so I gave him my information."

Mrs Rawling, who is a member of the Socialist Party, now has until June 14 to pay the fine - but says she would rather go to court than pay.

She added: "I plan to plead not guilty to it.

"The danger is if I lost in court, they could charge court costs. I am taking a risk, but I feel strongly about this issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not going to pay it on principle, and if I have to go to court, I will.

“All groups should have a right to campaign."

A Leicester City Council spokesperson said: “This group had put up a table, in breach of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) that covers the city centre.

"One of our wardens asked them to take down the table and advised that if they didn’t, they would be issued with a fixed penalty notice.

"They refused to take it down and so a fine was issued.

“The PSPO does not restrict freedom of speech, but it does restrict the nuisance of amplifiers, gazebos and other structures that more than 1,100 respondents to our consultation told us negatively impacted their experience of Leicester city centre.

“Many groups have been respectful of this so far and, as a result, the environment in the city centre is noticeably improved.”