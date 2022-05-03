'I just really enjoy what I do' - Lutterworth street cleaner sweeps up award

Street cleaner Andrew Walton does such a good job keeping Lutterworth spick and span that he’s now cleaned up a coveted award.

Dedicated Andrew puts his heart and soul into making sure the Harborough district town always looks its best.

"I just really enjoy what I do," said the well-liked worker.

Andrew’s job is funded by Harborough District Council and its recycling and waste contractor FCC Environment.

And he has just won an FCC Environment Achievement Award for his dedication and determination.

"I really enjoy it and take a lot of pride in it.

“I love the social side and it's great chatting to people when I'm doing my rounds and hearing nice feedback," insisted Andrew.John Whitup, from FCC Environment, said: "Because of Andrew's passion for the job he gets praise from both businesses and the public.

“He is often seen taking on extra work to help clean up known litter hotspots.

“He rides his bike three and a half miles to work, in all weathers, and is totally reliable."

Andrew will now be entered into FCC Environment's Outstanding Achievement Awards, being announced in June, with the overall winner in line for a £2,000 grand prize.Cllr Jonathan Bateman, Harborough council's Cabinet lead for environment and waste, said: "We're so lucky to have someone like Andrew who is so dedicated to keeping Lutterworth looking so nice.