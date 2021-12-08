'I am genuinely lost for words' - Harborough's annual Poppy Appeal generates huge fundraising total

Molly Leeder, 11, helps grandad Stewart Harrison, chairman of Market Harborough Royal British Legion, during the Poppy Appeal launch at Market Harborough indoor market. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The annual poppy appeal in Market Harborough has generated over £24,000 - almost triple the amount raised last year.

Stewart Harrison, 74, chairman of the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion, said he was “absolutely staggered” by the overwhelming public response.

“I am genuinely lost for words. The reaction and support of people both in Market Harborough and in surrounding villages such as Kibworth, Hallaton and Lubenham has been simply staggering,” said the RAF and Army veteran.

“We set out this year to top last year’s sum – and set an initial target of £10,000.

“So to bring in over £24,000 is incredible beyond belief.

“And we’re not quite finished yet.

“We still have more cash rolling in from events such as the Leicester City-Arsenal match.

“As a result I’m pretty sure we’ll smash through the £25,000 barrier.

“None of us at the Legion here in Market Harborough can believe how amazingly well we’ve done.”

Overjoyed Stewart said he shared the excellent news with members at a branch meeting at the Royalist pub on Market Harborough’s Southern Estate on Wednesday December 1.

“They just burst into applause and clapped.

“People say that we were hit by the Covid pandemic last year.

“But we’ve still got the coronavirus this year as well,” said the former serviceman.

“Our stall at the indoor market has proved very popular, it’s been buzzing.

“People have been so generous.

“Maybe the pandemic has brought our community closer together and made people even more generous than usual,” said Stewart, of Market Harborough.

“I’d like to say a massive heartfelt thank you to everyone who’s bought a poppy and donated.

“They have done us proud in a year when we mark and celebrate our Legion’s 100th anniversary.

“We have also been to quite a few local schools.

“And the schoolkids have been brilliant, I can’t praise them enough,” said the Legion stalwart.

“They have dug so deep and handed over their pocket money to us, it’s been very moving.

“Every single penny counts.

“The Royal British Legion shells out about £50 million every year supporting thousands of ex-servicemen and women and their families all over the UK.

“This is not just about the two world wars.

“Our brilliant armed forces have been in action in countries like Afghanistan, Iraq and the former Yugoslavia over the last few years.

“As well as being physically injured, many are still suffering emotional and mental trauma such as PTSD – and some are even being driven to suicide,” said Stewart.

“We have to support these people who have put their lives on the line for our country as much as we can.

“I would also like to salute the Lions and all of the other volunteers who manned our poppy stall and got behind us.

“Legion members and volunteers have ventured out onto the streets and braved the winter cold and rain to support us.