Husband and wife will job share the role of vicar at Harborough's parish church

Bishop of Loughborough Saju Muthalay welcomes the new team vicars Rev'ds Vicki and Phil Bryson after the service. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A married couple have been welcomed as the new team vicars of Harborough's St Dionysius church.

Revd Vicki and Revd Phil Bryson were licensed at a special service last night (Thursday), led by the new Bishop of Loughborough, Saju Muthalaly and Archdeacon of Leicester, Richard Worsfold.

They start their new roles this week and, for the first time, a couple will share the leadership of the historic church on a job share basis each.

Bishop of Loughborough Saju Muthalay welcomes the team vicars Rev'ds Vicki and Phil Bryson after the service. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The packed church was full of leaders from the wider community, Harborough civic life as well as worshippers both from St Di’s, as it is affectionally known, and the other four churches of the Harborough Anglican Team of which it is a part.

Vicki moves from being rector of a parish in Bedford and Phil from working for the Church of England across Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

During the service, they were welcomed by the chair and vice chair of Harborough District Council, representatives from local schools and uniformed organisations linked with St Di’s, leaders from local charities, a representative of Leicester Cathedral, community ecological partners with St Di’s being an eco-church, leaders from other Christian churches in Harborough and the Diocesan disability advisor - helping the Church be accessible for those with disabilities and additional needs has been an important part of Phil and Vicki’s ministry’s over the years, with Phil bringing a particular understanding as someone who is visually impaired.

Vicki said: “We are delighted to be in Harborough and so grateful for the warm welcome we have received!

From left, Revd Barry Hill, Revd Vicki Bryson, Bishop of Loughborough Saju Muthalay, Rev'd Phil Bryson and Archdeacon Richard Worsfold after the service. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

"We are excited to share God's love and blessing with all of our local community”

Phil added: “We are excited to be here in Market Harborough and look forward to working with the people of St Dionysius and the wider Harborough Anglican Team with its rich diversity of traditions. Do come and say hello, all are very welcome.”

Revd Barry Hill, team leader for the Harborough Anglican Team, of which St Di’s is part of, said: “It is a great delight to welcome Vicki and Phil to Market Harborough. They bring a wealth of experience, lively faith and passion for people to come to know the amazing difference God can make in day to day life for all in our community.

"With a very hard winter ahead for so many, with pressures on all sides, Phil and Vicki join colleagues across the churches in helping us serve all who live, work, study or play in and around Harborough, through the wide range of services, events, groups and ministries, Monday to Sunday.”

New team vicars Rev'd Vicki and Phil Bryson open the frnt doors at St Dionysius at the end of the licensed service by Bishop Saju. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

St Di’s hosts a range of services each week, to which all are welcome, including Connect Church (a new, informal church for all ages) every Sunday at 9:30am and a more traditional Eucharist at 11:15 each Sunday, and a weekly Pram Service during term-time every Thursday at 9:45am.