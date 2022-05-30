Husband and wife team taking over as the new team vicars at St Dionysius Church in Harborough

Vicki and Phil Bryson

A delighted husband and wife team are to take over as the new team vicars at St Dionysius Church in Market Harborough.

Vicki and Phil Bryson have been appointed to the important religious and community roles by the Right Rev Martyn Snow, the Bishop of Leicester.

The couple, who have two daughters, will join Harborough Anglican Team with the responsibility of leading historic St Dionysius Church on Market Harborough High Street.

The medieval town centre church, a grade 1-listed building, stretches back an astonishing 700 years.

Vicki currently leads two churches in Bedford.

And Phil, a football fan and keen long distance walker, works across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Luton and Barnet developing, supporting and training Christians to serve their wider community.

They will split their work down the middle in a groundbreaking job share.

Vicki and Phil said: “We are very excited about becoming the new Team Vicars of St Dionysius.

“We are both incredibly passionate about journeying with people – particularly seeing the gifts God has given them and supporting and enabling them to use them.

“We love the variety of services that St Dionysius and the whole Harborough Anglican Team offer and look forward to getting to know everyone when we arrive.”

The Rev Barry Hill, team rector for the five Anglican churches in and around Market Harborough, which includes St Di’s, said, “After a thorough discernment and interview process, involving key leaders from the wider Harborough community, it is a great joy that Vicki and Phil accepted the invitation to be the next Team Vicars.

“They bring a great wealth of experience, gifts and energy to serve, lead and bless the community in Harborough with and I know are looking forward to moving to the town in the summer.”

Vicki and Phil will be licensed at St Di’s by the new Bishop of Loughborough, the Right Rev Saju Muthalaly, on Thursday September 1 at 7pm.