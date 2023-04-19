News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
1 hour ago Pope’s gift to King Charles to be used at coronation - what is it?
1 hour ago Ofcom BGT complaints surge after man sets himself on fire
2 hours ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
2 hours ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
3 hours ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100

Hunt is on for the history behind a beautiful Harborough building - once a chemist called Jeyes

It was previously a chemist

By Laura Kearns
Published 19th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST
The building was previously a chemistThe building was previously a chemist
The building was previously a chemist

A ‘labour of love’ has seen the original windows restored in a Harborough café.

Two Old Goats opened in Church Square last September and set about restoring the building to its former glory.

And its most recent work saw the previously covered windows revealed.

A photo of the former chemistA photo of the former chemist
A photo of the former chemist
Most Popular

Owner Alison Shakeshaft and her employees are now looking to find out more about the building, which was once a chemist called Jeyes.

A cafe spokeswoman said: "When we took on the building and discovered the writing we decided we wanted to unveil the history of this beautiful building.

“Restoring the windows was a labour of love and we are delighted with the results and the memories it has surfaced for many residents of Market Harborough.

“We have contacted Jeyes in Earls Barton - who make Jeyes Fluid and were a family of chemists - to see if it was their business.”

The recently-revealed windowsThe recently-revealed windows
The recently-revealed windows

Anyone with information about the building’s history can contact the café on Facebook.

Related topics:JeyesMarket HarboroughFacebook