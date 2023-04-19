Hunt is on for the history behind a beautiful Harborough building - once a chemist called Jeyes

The building was previously a chemist

A ‘labour of love’ has seen the original windows restored in a Harborough café.

Two Old Goats opened in Church Square last September and set about restoring the building to its former glory.

And its most recent work saw the previously covered windows revealed.

A photo of the former chemist

Owner Alison Shakeshaft and her employees are now looking to find out more about the building, which was once a chemist called Jeyes.

A cafe spokeswoman said: "When we took on the building and discovered the writing we decided we wanted to unveil the history of this beautiful building.

“Restoring the windows was a labour of love and we are delighted with the results and the memories it has surfaced for many residents of Market Harborough.

“We have contacted Jeyes in Earls Barton - who make Jeyes Fluid and were a family of chemists - to see if it was their business.”

The recently-revealed windows