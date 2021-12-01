Hundreds turn out to see Christmas lights switched on in Lutterworth

Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

Hundreds of excited people turned out to see the Christmas lights switched on in Lutterworth.

Men, women and children flooded in to the town centre on a freezing night as Santa rode past on his sleigh with his own private escort Olaf.

Santa quickly attracted a huge crowd of boys and girls, all eager to tell him what they would like for Christmas.

Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

Just yards away from the packed-out grotto, Lutterworth Town Band entertained passers-by in the Memorial Gardens on Friday night (November 26).

The funfair went down a storm as Cross Counties Radio kicked off the on-stage entertainment.

They warmed up the crowds and introduced the school choirs and recording artists, who each sang their favourite Christmas songs to the delight of the huge audience.

And then three ecstatic local retailers grabbed the limelight in the shop window competition.

Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

The Best Illuminated accolade went to Jane Kirkwood Chic Furniture, the Best Dressed to Whites Florist and Most Innovative was awarded to E&R Tearooms.

The people of Lutterworth this year voted in an additional category for Lutterworth’s Choice (Age UK) – their hampers kindly donated by Waitrose.

Cllr Richard Nunn, the town’s mayor, stepped up on stage to switch on the Christmas lights as fireworks lit up the black night sky.

“Lutterworth Town Council would like to thank all the local businesses who sponsored the event and donated their time and money to ensure the evening was a great success,” said the local authority.

Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

“We would like to particularly thank both the Rotary Club of Lutterworth Wycliffe and Lutterworth Rotary Club, who support the event year after year, and the many other volunteer marshals.

“So a very special thank you to everyone who helped as without them this community event could not take place.”

The council would also like to thank:

PSC Fire Prevention

Max Electrical

The Shambles

Hammond Automotive

Inspire