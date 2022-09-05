Hundreds turn out for Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race

Action during the Great Glen adult wheel barrow race for Loros. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race returned over the weekend after a gap of two years due to the pandemic.

It was the 12th year the event took place for Leicestershire’s LOROS Hospice – which it has raised some £35,000 during that time.

It saw adult and children’s races, stalls and activities on the recreation ground and was followed by a BBQ and live music at the Royal Oak.

Previously the event has taken place around the village.

Winners of the adults race Ashton Mannix and Declan Mannix with Rob Parkinson chief executive of Loros, Lionel the mascot and organiser Andy Williamson. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Fantastic support during the Great Glen wheel barrow races for Loros. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Clare Barnwell and Geraldine Muldoon try out one of the wheel barrows. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER