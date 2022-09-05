Hundreds turn out for Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race
It was held on the recreation ground
By Laura Kearns
Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:59 pm
The Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race returned over the weekend after a gap of two years due to the pandemic.
It was the 12th year the event took place for Leicestershire’s LOROS Hospice – which it has raised some £35,000 during that time.
It saw adult and children’s races, stalls and activities on the recreation ground and was followed by a BBQ and live music at the Royal Oak.
Most Popular
-
1
Harborough district mum forced to quit the job she loves so she can teach her son after council fails to provide suitable school place for him
-
2
Watch out for the Red Arrows near Harborough this weekend as the UK's largest WWII re-enactment event comes to south Leicestershire
-
3
Harborough teen follows in mum’s footsteps as he takes on lead role at local show
-
4
Man dies following crash in the north of the Harborough district
-
5
Husband and wife will job share the role of vicar at Harborough's parish church
Previously the event has taken place around the village.