Hundreds queue in the pouring rain to visit Harborough's new sweet shop

Jarrod Burke wanted to open the shop in his hometown

Jarrod Burke and Amritha Chagar of Randalls open their new sweet shop on Adam & Eve Street.

Residents queued for hours in the rain to visit Harborough’s new sweet shop.

Founder of Randalls UK, Jarrod Burke, opened his first store in Kettering when he was just 19 years old.

The business boomed online during lockdown when people could not get out and instead ordered his pick and mix and imported treats online.

Meet the team Amritha Chagar, Oliver Scrase and Jarrod Burke of Randalls.

And now, age 27, he has opened a second store in his hometown of Market Harborough, employing six members of staff.

Opening day saw a queue down Adam and Eve Street, with people from near and far waiting in the rain to visit the store.

Jarrod said: “We had the most amazing launch day we could have ever imagined.

“I woke up in the morning gutted about the weather thinking nobody would come out, but our supporters didn’t care. Hundreds of local and people from all over the country queued and waited in a downpour. We had a solid queue down to Starbucks for over two hours from opening. It was amazing to see the support we received.

Jarrod Burke, Oliver Scrase and Amritha Chagar in the shop

“I set a ‘imagine if we took this opening day’ amount and we smashed that out the water.

“Thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart for making the launch day one of the happiest days in eight years of business for me.