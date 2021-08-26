Hundreds of riders welcomed the return of Lutterworth's Big Bike Ride event

The queue for the hog roast.

Hundreds of riders took part in this year's Big Bike Ride event in Lutterworth.

After last year's event being cancelled due to Covid, 360 riders returned on August 22 after completing one of four routes, covering 11, 23, 39 and 67 miles.

Lutterworth Rotary's Peter Osborn said it was a delight to be able to hold the event again, adding: "In spite of a dismal weather forecast there was no rain and over 360 riders took to their bikes to enjoy a choice of four routes.

"New to this year was a 'welcome home' for the riders as they crossed our inflatable arch finishing line.

"Charlotte Nunn (the town Mayor’s daughter) offered free sports massages to the weary, while Neil Green our main sponsor provided a Hog Roast and we were treated to music from the Hatstand Band.