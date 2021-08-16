Hundreds of people sign petition to bring new cinema to Harborough

Harborough MP Neil O'Brien and council leader Phil King back the campaign to bring a new cimema to Market Harborough.

More than 700 people have got behind the drive to bring a new cinema to Market Harborough.

They have signed the petition launched by Harborough MP Neil O’Brien to give the town a big screen.

Delighted Neil told the Harborough Mail: “It is great that so many people have signed already and shows there is a load of demand for a cinema here in Market Harborough.

“I hope more people will sign and build up momentum for this to happen.”

He added: “People of all ages in Market Harborough would benefit from a cinema and it would complement all the other great things to do locally."

Neil’s snowballing campaign is being backed by Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough District Council.