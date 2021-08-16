Hundreds of people sign petition to bring new cinema to Harborough
“I hope more people will sign and build up momentum for this to happen” said Harborough's MP
More than 700 people have got behind the drive to bring a new cinema to Market Harborough.
They have signed the petition launched by Harborough MP Neil O’Brien to give the town a big screen.
Delighted Neil told the Harborough Mail: “It is great that so many people have signed already and shows there is a load of demand for a cinema here in Market Harborough.
“I hope more people will sign and build up momentum for this to happen.”
He added: “People of all ages in Market Harborough would benefit from a cinema and it would complement all the other great things to do locally."
Neil’s snowballing campaign is being backed by Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough District Council.
You can support the effort by signing the petition here: www.neilobrien.org.uk/cinema