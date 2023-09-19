News you can trust since 1854
Hundreds of Harborough runners take on gruelling Equinox 24 challenge at Belvoir Castle

The event challenges runners to clock up as many 10km laps as possible over 24 hours
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 12:57 BST
Runners feeling positive for the challenge ahead...Image: Mick Hall PhotographyRunners feeling positive for the challenge ahead...Image: Mick Hall Photography
Running enthusiasts in Harborough took on a gruelling challenge at Belvoir Castle.

Hundreds of runners took part in the Equinox24 Race in the castle grounds over the weekend.

Among them were ‘Harborough Social Runners’ who made up two teams of eight.

Participants are cheered on by onlookers. Image: Mick Hall PhotographyParticipants are cheered on by onlookers. Image: Mick Hall Photography
The event challenges runners to clock up as many 10km laps as possible over 24 hours.

The courses cover mixed terrain including two hills.

Together the two teams covered 49 laps or 490km, with the second team, which singularly clocked up 26 laps, finishing 12th out of 56.

Member Leanne Shrive said: “Each person on both teams gave it their absolute all out there, despite warm conditions, lack of sleep and a tough course. I really hope they’re so proud of themselves individually, and as a group.

“The team spirit was incredible. A wholesome weekend of running with a fantastic group of people.”