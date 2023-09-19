Runners feeling positive for the challenge ahead...Image: Mick Hall Photography

Running enthusiasts in Harborough took on a gruelling challenge at Belvoir Castle.

Hundreds of runners took part in the Equinox24 Race in the castle grounds over the weekend.

Among them were ‘Harborough Social Runners’ who made up two teams of eight.

Participants are cheered on by onlookers. Image: Mick Hall Photography

The event challenges runners to clock up as many 10km laps as possible over 24 hours.

The courses cover mixed terrain including two hills.

Together the two teams covered 49 laps or 490km, with the second team, which singularly clocked up 26 laps, finishing 12th out of 56.

Member Leanne Shrive said: “Each person on both teams gave it their absolute all out there, despite warm conditions, lack of sleep and a tough course. I really hope they’re so proud of themselves individually, and as a group.