Hundreds of cyclists raise thousands of pounds for charity during the Lutterworth Big Bike Ride

A water stop at the Lutterworth Big Bike Ride

Hundreds of cyclists enjoyed a ride through the beautiful south Leicestershire countryside while raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Lutterworth Rotary Club celebrated 10 years of the Lutterworth Big Bike Ride on Sunday August 21, with riders choosing routes from 11, 23, 39 and 67 miles, beginning and finishing at Misterton Hall.

The Lutterworth town crier welcomed about 300 riders - and this year a special warm welcome was given to guests from the Ukraine, who were riding for the first time having settled in the Lutterworth area.

Town Cryer Peter Hollinshead with Roger Rose

Peter Osborn from the Lutterworth Rotary Club said: "Everyone then had an equally enjoyable afternoon resting on Mrs Craven’s lawn at Misterton Hall, eating a hog roast courtesy of Neil Green Catering, an ice cream and a cake from Nathan Miles, washed down by a cold beer from The Jolly Hucksters while listening to music from the Hatstand Band, what a fabulous day we all enjoyed.

"The Rotary Club of Lutterworth would like to thank all our stall holders, our volunteers and those people that came and took part, a great day. If you enjoyed yourself why not save the date for next year - August 20, 2023."