Hundreds expected for Lutterworth Big Bike Ride

Hundreds are expected to take part in the bike ride.

Hundreds of cyclists are expected to turn out for the Lutterworth Big Bike Ride.

The event – which is organised by Lutterworth Rotary Club and is now in its tenth year – starts and finishes at Misterton Hall and will be held on Sunday August 21.

There will be options of 11, 23, 39 and 67 mile routes, with the longest taking in the Langtons beyond Market Harborough to Eyebrook Reservoir.

All options follow quieter country routes throughout rural Leicestershire and Northamptonshire where possible. The two longer routes also run through the Naseby battlefield site.

Online entry costs £13 or £15 on the day. The cost for under 16s is £5. Included is a hog roast or vegetarian alternative at the end of the event.

Money raised will support Epilepsy Action, Cystic Fibrosis and Rotary charities in the UK and abroad.