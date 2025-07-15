Huge 200-home plan revealed for Scraptoft in the north of the Harborough district

A huge 200-home plan on agricultural fields in the north of the Harborough district has emerged.

Bloor Homes has put forward the application for land East of Beeby Road, Scraptoft.

Planning documents submitted to Harborough District Council (HDC) state that the site is currently agricultural land approximately 10.66 hectares in size. Keyham Lane East lies to the north of the site with agricultural fields beyond.

Agricultural fields also border the site on the east, and on the south there is existing development in the village of Scraptoft. Beeby Road is to the west of the site, while Keyham Lane East is to the north-west.

A rough outline of the area which is 10.66 hectares in size (Image: Google Earth)

The outline application, which is seeking agreement to the plans in principle, notes that 40 per cent of the homes – 80 properties – would be classed as 'affordable' housing.

If approved, access to the site would be via Beeby Road. Bloor’s application also includes provisions for 4.79 hectares of open space which would be provided for the likes of public amenity spaces, such as play areas.

Objections have already been voiced about the plans. One said the development would “introduce several hundred new patients” to Scraptoft at a time when they said “local surgeries are running at full capacity”.

The objector also suggested if plans were to go ahead, a new surgery should be built prior to the development taking place. They added that patient care “should be paramount in the planning process”, but claimed it had not been mentioned by representatives of HDC when meeting with residents.

Public consultation on the plans is open until Wednesday, July 30. A decision is due to be made by Tuesday September 16.