How you can donate unused or unwanted Christmas gifts to Leicestershire hospice

You can spread happiness to families in Harborough by donating unused or unwanted Christmas gifts to Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

The charity has launched its Pass on a Present campaign over the festive period.

It is asking you to donate those duplicate presents you have received at Christmas – or maybe the ones not quite for you.

Money raised at Rainbows shops across the East Midlands funds the vital care provided for more than 300 children and young people with life-limiting illnesses.

An item selling for £5 in the shop could help bankroll Music Therapy sessions - which help children and young people express and share their emotions.

Karen Bilsby, Rainbows Head of Retail, said: “We are always grateful to receive presents.

“But sometimes they are just not quite right for us - but are perfect for someone else.

“Instead of holding on to something that might not be used, people can donate the gift to our Pass on a Present campaign,” added Karen.

“And we will ensure that it will benefit the hundreds of families that are so reliant on our hospice and the Rainbows team.”

You can find out much more information by visiting: www.rainbows.co.uk/shopsThe charity’s shop in Market Harborough is at 4 Coventry Road on the edge of the town centre.