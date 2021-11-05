How hygiene bags can make life a little better for people in Harborough this Christmas - and how you can help

Staff at Welland Park Academy receiving a donation

An urgent SoS is going out to residents in Harborough to get behind a national mission to support people with hygiene gift bags.

The Hygiene Bank Market Harborough is appealing for donations “to help make life a little better for local people in need this Christmas”.

The new drive is part of the Hygiene Bank’s nationwide campaign #ITSINTHEBAG.

Steve Brown of Rural Trading at Harborough Market

The grassroots charity is setting out to provide families struggling to pay for hygiene basics with essentials and some treats during the festive season.

The process is easy for individuals, businesses and groups of friends and neighbours who want to help the community this November:

· Choose a bag (or bags) you no longer use that is in good condition, you may also make or buy your bags. Decide who the bag is for (male, female, unisex, family, child)

· Fill it up with toiletries - beauty, grooming, household and hygiene essentials (new, unused and in-date) - everyday items such as deodorant, shampoo, period products and shaving gear. Add a little luxury treat such as makeup, nail varnish, or skincare if you can!

· Take the filled bag (or bags) to the official Hygiene Bank #ITSINTHEBAG participating drop-off points at Sainsburys on St Mary’s Place and the Co-op store on the Commons car park. If you have a large number of bags or you can’t get to a donation point, you can email [email protected] to arrange for your donations to be collected.

All donations will be distributed by the Hygiene Bank’s volunteers to local families in need via 13 local partner organisations in the area.

They include Welland Park Academy, Jubilee Foodbank, Harborough District Children and Families Wellbeing Centre and Beacon Care and Advice.

Judy Rowley, co-ordinator of Market Harborough Hygiene Bank, said: “We are already lucky to have great support from local families and businesses.

“For example, Steve Brown at Rural Trading in Harborough Market has been a consistent supporter since our inception in 2018, when he donated 200 toilet rolls to us.

“However, as Christmas approaches at a time when the cost of living is rising, we would love to expand that generosity in our community,” said Judy.

“The feelings of isolation, exclusion and even shame that can come as a result of not having access to hygiene products can be exacerbated at Christmas.

“That’s why the #ITSINTHEBAG appeal was started to help those struggling to afford the basics by providing a gift of products they may otherwise go without.”