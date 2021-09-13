How Harborough hairdressers are helping Afghan refugee families

Toby and Harry Brown cutting hair for Afghan refugees

A Market Harborough hairdresser’s have given Afghan refugee families who have fled to the UK a massive boost.

Harry and Toby Brown, who own the Browns Hairdressing Group, have donated over 1,000 bottles of shampoo, conditioner and other hair essentials to Afghan people forced to escape their war-torn country.

They have also given free haircuts for Afghan men and boys forced to leave their homeland after it was over-run by the Taliban.

Based on the High Street in Market Harborough, Harry said: "After spending time myself in Afghanistan in the last couple of years, I have seen the situation there first-hand - and I wanted to help as much as possible.

“The response has been incredible.

“It's so good to be able to do something that makes a difference."

Toby said: “We just wanted to do whatever we could to help. “It’s incredibly sad to hear people telling us how they just had to run and leave everything behind them.”