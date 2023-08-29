How dad's lottery win might help Lutterworth Town AFC's bid for new floodlights

A football-mad dad who helps run Lutterworth Town AFC has vowed to help his club after netting an impressive lottery win.

Rich Ablett, 39, won £153,846 after buying two tickets for People’s Postcode Lottery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And the electrical engineer, who is the chairman of Lutterworth Town AFC’s junior side and vice-chairman of the seniors, knows his double header means his team will think his new fortune is a game-changer for them.

Rich Ablett won £153,846 after buying two tickets for People’s Postcode Lottery.

Rich, who lives in Earl Shilton, joked: “The club will want to know when the new floodlights will be installed.

“Maybe I could help them a bit and that might get us a grant. But I’ll have to ask my wife first!”

Dad-of-three Rich shared the £1m jackpot with seven neighbours after LE9 7PA was revealed as the winner of Postcode Lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street £1m prize last Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each ticket picked up £76,923, but Rich doubled his winnings with two tickets. Another couple on the street landed £461,538 with six tickets between them.

Rich has more plans for his cash other than supporting The Swifts at their Dunley Way ground.

He wants to buy wife Nicki, 39, a fancy new motor, take the family on a break to Italy where his grandmother is from – and do some footie coaching in America.