The former store

A hospice shop in Harborough is moving to a new, bigger premises.

LOROS Hospice is moving from Manor Walk to Coventry Road, and is set to open on Tuesday May 23.

It will be officially opened by long-serving volunteer Rita Berry, who has supported the charity since 1991. Residents who attend will be given a voucher to use on their first purchase.

Retail manager Gary McMillan-Dale said: “The grand opening of our Market Harborough shop is a special occasion for LOROS, and we’re excited to continue providing our vital services to the local community. We look forward to welcoming Market Harborough residents to our new shop and sharing the day with them.”

The bigger site also means the charity is on the lookout for 25 new volunteers.

Gary added: “We’re also looking for 25 amazing volunteers to help us with a variety of roles in the shop. Whether you love fashion, enjoy meeting new people, or just want to make a difference in your community, we have something for you. With flexible scheduling, we welcome volunteers of all backgrounds and experiences. Join our team and be part of something special.”

The shop will sell items including clothing, bric-a-brac, home decorations, ornaments, books and DVDs. All profits shop will go directly to LOROS Hospice, delivers free care and support to terminally ill patients, their families and carers across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.