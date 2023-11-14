Historic moment for athletics club as leading Harborough businesses become the first official sponsors

The sponsors presented some of the awards at a celebration of the club's latest successes.

Leading local businesses have become the first official sponsors in the history of Market Harborough Athletic Club.

Everest Lounge, Davis Optometrists, The Three Swans, and Barker Fleming will provide the club with a welcome financial boost to support its growth and plans for the future.

The cash injection from the sponsors will go towards funding coaching courses, training facilities, extra training sessions, hosting the club’s summer athletic camps and equipment.

The companies now have their names on brand-new advertising boards at the side of Market Harborough Rugby Club’s first team pitch.

The new sponsors come as the club celebrates the successes of the 2022/23 season at its annual awards evening last week. The event was held at the Rugby Union Football Club on Friday.

The companies in question presented some of the trophies to club members at the awards evening, where a total of 19 trophies were handed to junior and senior members.

Club chair Jill Roginski said: “We are delighted at receiving this wonderful sponsorship. As a club we cannot thank our sponsors enough for supporting us in this vital way and coming along to

support our awards evening.

“All four have all been very enthusiastic to get involved and each has wanted to put something extra back into our local community. We are so glad they are doing this with us so we can do even more to help people keep fit and active in the district.