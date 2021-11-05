Hero police officer shot in the face as he protected an elderly couple in Desborough is in the frame for national bravery award

Sgt Dave Cayton

A hero police officer shot in the face as he protected an elderly couple in Desborough is in the frame to win a top national bravery award.

Sgt Dave Cayton was hit by a fusillade of ball bearings as he confronted Marshall Coe, 40, at a house in Neuville Way last November.

The courageous officer continued to tackle Coe and restrain him until police support arrived despite the fact that he was in agony.

The gun repeatedly fired at Sgt Cayton was a high-powered ball bearing pistol.

The seriously-injured officer was rushed to hospital where he had emergency treatment to remove ball bearings from his face and head.

Coe, of Neuville Way, was charged over the terrifying incident.

He was jailed for 11 years for wounding with intent and being in possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

During the court case Judge Rupert Mayo saluted Sgt Cayton for his bravery and put him forward for “the highest possible commendation” from Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley said at the time: “Dave is an incredible police officer and I was so proud to hear of Judge Mayo’s comments regarding his bravery.

“Commendations such as these are only handed out in very special circumstances which really demonstrates the level of courage Dave displayed that day during this absolutely horrific incident.”