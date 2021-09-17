Here are the three Harborough community projects that will get a share of £400,000 from the council

More than £400,000 is to be poured into backing new projects across the Harborough district.

More than £400,000 is to be poured into backing new projects across the Harborough district.

Harborough District Council is to plough the cash into a number of crucial local initiatives.

The Section 106 money has been handed over by developers where they have built houses.

Schemes which have successfully applied for funding are:

- Kilworth Sports Club – £40,079.64 to upgrade changing facilities to meet FA standards

- Houghton Field Association – £350,000 for a new pavilion in Houghton on the Hill to replace the existing building which more than 50 years old. The new building aims to provide a space for sports and social activities and private functions

- Houghton Tennis Club – £13,010.24 to resurface the tennis courts with softer ‘carpet-like’ surface.

The new grants are being dished out just months after more than £925,000 of Section 106 funding was allocated to blueprints by the council.

Cllr Simon Whelband, Harborough council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “We are delighted to be supporting even more community projects across the district, especially ones which encourage physical activity and recreation time which is important in these challenging times.

“In the space of just a few months, we have helped allocate well over a million pounds, in areas where new housing has been built, which is providing welcome infrastructure.”