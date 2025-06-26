Here are the latest Harborough community projects that have received a share of over £240,000 from council’s Community Grant Fund

Community projects have received a share of £241,092.33 from Harborough District Council's £1 million Community Grant Fund.

The projects awarded funding in this round by the cabinet sub-committee grants on June 24 include:

Great Glen Village Hall – (£10,844.40) to purchase equipment to establish a community arts and film club and (£2,158.80) to purchase a commercial floor cleaner/dryer

Great Glen Parish Council – (£49,064.13) to upgrade mound slide and seesaw to be inclusive in the playpark

Great Glen Community Library – (£5,388) to purchase four computers and a printer/copier

Great Bowden Village Hall – (£7,188) to purchase 88 chairs for the main hall/meeting room

South Kilworth Parish Council – (£6,500) for floodlighting for new multi-use games area

1st Broughton Astley Scout Group – (£69,356) to purchase two minibuses for needs of the group and broader community use

Bitteswell Cricket Club – (£4,825) to complete the refurbishment of the home and away shower and toilet areas in the club pavilion

Claybrooke Magna Parish Council – (£5,870) to provide Claybrooke Magna with a wooden sign depicting historical information about the village and (£3,850) to restore the left side wall of the village hall

Fleckney Silver Band – (£5,000) to create a hardstanding car parking area at the Fleckney Silver Band Hall

Great Easton Parish Council – (£5,499) to purchase and install two radar solar powered speed awareness signs

Houghton Bowls Club – (£4,312) to purchase two new short mat bowls sets and two bowling arms

89th Leicester 1st Houghton Scouts Group – (£5,230) for the construction of a new storage facility

Husbands Bosworth Parish Council – (£3,950) for the installation of a ceiling projector and integrated sound system into Husbands Bosworth’s Millenium Pavilion

Tugby and Keythorpe Parish Council – (£9,947) for the installation of solar panels on the village hall roof

Swinford Parish Council – (£9,572) to purchase and install new play/leisure equipment at the park and playing fields and to have new benches at the park and village green

Newton Harcourt Reading Room – (£4,996.33) to purchase projection and activities equipment

Ashby Magna Village Hall – (£2,807) to replace tables for outside events and functions

Bruntingthorpe Parish Council – (£3,483) to purchase radar solar powered speed awareness signs

Bringhurst Drayton and Nevil Holt Parish Meeting – (£1,500) for the replacement of two defibrillators

Willoughby Waterleys Parish Council – (£3,000) to purchase a radar solar powered speed awareness sign

Illston on the Hill Village Hall – (£2,274) for the installation of a new air-sourced heat pump

Hungarton Village Hall – (£4,992) to purchase 80 replacement chairs

Peatling Parva Village Hall – (£4,400) for the installation of solar panels

Burton Overy Parish Council – (£4,586.67) for the provision of a mains electricity supply to Banks Field

Tur Langton Village Hall – (£499) to purchase a wheeled, foldable table tennis table

Claybrooke Primary School was also allocated Section 106 money totalling £35,310.57 to create a daily mile track with additional equipment on the route.

In total so far Harborough District Council has awarded £617,499.21 from its £1 million Community Grant Fund.

The final grant round for year one of the scheme will open on June 30 and will close on August 11.

Applications for the Community Grant Fund can be submitted by town/parish councils or a constituted parish meeting. Also, any constituted community/voluntary group who hold a bank account in the name of the organisation and have at least three years of accounts.

For more information and to apply for the Community Grant Fund visit: www.harborough.gov.uk/communitygrants