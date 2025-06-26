Here are the latest Harborough community projects that have received a share of over £240,000 from council’s Community Grant Fund
Community projects have received a share of £241,092.33 from Harborough District Council's £1 million Community Grant Fund.
The projects awarded funding in this round by the cabinet sub-committee grants on June 24 include:
- Great Glen Village Hall – (£10,844.40) to purchase equipment to establish a community arts and film club and (£2,158.80) to purchase a commercial floor cleaner/dryer
- Great Glen Parish Council – (£49,064.13) to upgrade mound slide and seesaw to be inclusive in the playpark
- Great Glen Community Library – (£5,388) to purchase four computers and a printer/copier
- Great Bowden Village Hall – (£7,188) to purchase 88 chairs for the main hall/meeting room
- South Kilworth Parish Council – (£6,500) for floodlighting for new multi-use games area
- 1st Broughton Astley Scout Group – (£69,356) to purchase two minibuses for needs of the group and broader community use
- Bitteswell Cricket Club – (£4,825) to complete the refurbishment of the home and away shower and toilet areas in the club pavilion
- Claybrooke Magna Parish Council – (£5,870) to provide Claybrooke Magna with a wooden sign depicting historical information about the village and (£3,850) to restore the left side wall of the village hall
- Fleckney Silver Band – (£5,000) to create a hardstanding car parking area at the Fleckney Silver Band Hall
- Great Easton Parish Council – (£5,499) to purchase and install two radar solar powered speed awareness signs
- Houghton Bowls Club – (£4,312) to purchase two new short mat bowls sets and two bowling arms
- 89th Leicester 1st Houghton Scouts Group – (£5,230) for the construction of a new storage facility
- Husbands Bosworth Parish Council – (£3,950) for the installation of a ceiling projector and integrated sound system into Husbands Bosworth’s Millenium Pavilion
- Tugby and Keythorpe Parish Council – (£9,947) for the installation of solar panels on the village hall roof
- Swinford Parish Council – (£9,572) to purchase and install new play/leisure equipment at the park and playing fields and to have new benches at the park and village green
- Newton Harcourt Reading Room – (£4,996.33) to purchase projection and activities equipment
- Ashby Magna Village Hall – (£2,807) to replace tables for outside events and functions
- Bruntingthorpe Parish Council – (£3,483) to purchase radar solar powered speed awareness signs
- Bringhurst Drayton and Nevil Holt Parish Meeting – (£1,500) for the replacement of two defibrillators
- Willoughby Waterleys Parish Council – (£3,000) to purchase a radar solar powered speed awareness sign
- Illston on the Hill Village Hall – (£2,274) for the installation of a new air-sourced heat pump
- Hungarton Village Hall – (£4,992) to purchase 80 replacement chairs
- Peatling Parva Village Hall – (£4,400) for the installation of solar panels
- Burton Overy Parish Council – (£4,586.67) for the provision of a mains electricity supply to Banks Field
- Tur Langton Village Hall – (£499) to purchase a wheeled, foldable table tennis table
Claybrooke Primary School was also allocated Section 106 money totalling £35,310.57 to create a daily mile track with additional equipment on the route.
In total so far Harborough District Council has awarded £617,499.21 from its £1 million Community Grant Fund.
The final grant round for year one of the scheme will open on June 30 and will close on August 11.
Applications for the Community Grant Fund can be submitted by town/parish councils or a constituted parish meeting. Also, any constituted community/voluntary group who hold a bank account in the name of the organisation and have at least three years of accounts.
For more information and to apply for the Community Grant Fund visit: www.harborough.gov.uk/communitygrants