Help buy a gift for every inpatient at St Luke's Hospital in Harborough this Christmas

You are being urged to help put a smile on the face of patients at St Luke’s Hospital in Market Harborough this Christmas.

Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust’s charity Raising Health is aiming to raise £2,000 to buy every inpatient at St Luke’s Hospital on Leicester Road as well as other hospitals in Leicestershire a special yuletide gift.

Cathy Ellis, chair of the Raising Health charity, said: “No-one wants to be in a hospital bed on Christmas Day in a normal year.

“But with Covid-related restrictions on visiting this is an especially difficult time to be away from those closest to you.

“Some of our inpatients won’t get to see a loved one face-to-face throughout their stay,” she added.

“We are hoping this Raising a Smile for Christmas campaign will tell our patients – ones with physical or mental health conditions – how much the public is thinking of them.”

Each patient will get a gift package consisting of toiletries, biscuits, a game and other treats.

The charity last year provided presents for over 500 patients in mental health wards, the county’s community hospitals and inpatient unit for children and adolescents.