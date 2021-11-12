Help buy a gift for every inpatient at St Luke's Hospital in Harborough this Christmas
Each patient will get a gift package consisting of toiletries, biscuits, a game and other treats
You are being urged to help put a smile on the face of patients at St Luke’s Hospital in Market Harborough this Christmas.
Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust’s charity Raising Health is aiming to raise £2,000 to buy every inpatient at St Luke’s Hospital on Leicester Road as well as other hospitals in Leicestershire a special yuletide gift.
Cathy Ellis, chair of the Raising Health charity, said: “No-one wants to be in a hospital bed on Christmas Day in a normal year.
“But with Covid-related restrictions on visiting this is an especially difficult time to be away from those closest to you.
“Some of our inpatients won’t get to see a loved one face-to-face throughout their stay,” she added.
“We are hoping this Raising a Smile for Christmas campaign will tell our patients – ones with physical or mental health conditions – how much the public is thinking of them.”
Each patient will get a gift package consisting of toiletries, biscuits, a game and other treats.
The charity last year provided presents for over 500 patients in mental health wards, the county’s community hospitals and inpatient unit for children and adolescents.
To make a donation please go to: www.raisinghealth.org.uk/christmas