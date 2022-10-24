Hells Angels lead funeral procession through Harborough for local businessman and rugby club founder
Family have paid tribute
Tributes has been paid to a late local businessman and rugby club founder.
Trefor Jones Senior headed up family company JCS Cleaning Services (JCS) which is based in Market Harborough and the surrounding areas.
He was also a founding member of mini rugby in the town.
The 73-year-old great-grandfather – who was due to welcome a great, great grandchild next year – had spent more than 40 years working in the town.
Mr Jones had battled cancer for the last year. He died on October 20.
His funeral was recently held at Kettering Crematorium with a fleet of JCS work vans and Hells Angels Northamptonshire Motorcycle Club leading the procession.
Daughter Pauline said: “During his battle and chemo treatment he continued working hard to provide our clients with their required services. Dad was a true Trojan, loyal and extremely appreciative of all his clients. Some of which he had worked for, for over 40 years and had a great rapport with.”