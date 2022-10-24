Hells Angels lead funeral procession through Harborough for local businessman and rugby club founder

Scenes from Trefor Jones funeral procession through Market Harborough. Photo by John Wyatt

Tributes has been paid to a late local businessman and rugby club founder.

Trefor Jones Senior headed up family company JCS Cleaning Services (JCS) which is based in Market Harborough and the surrounding areas.

He was also a founding member of mini rugby in the town.

Trefor Jones

The 73-year-old great-grandfather – who was due to welcome a great, great grandchild next year – had spent more than 40 years working in the town.

Mr Jones had battled cancer for the last year. He died on October 20.

His funeral was recently held at Kettering Crematorium with a fleet of JCS work vans and Hells Angels Northamptonshire Motorcycle Club leading the procession.