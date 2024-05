The pooch had got stuck in a rabbit hole (photo by Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service).

Firefighters rescued a dog that was trapped underground in the Harborough district.

The fire and rescue service was called last night (Tuesday) after the pooch was heard barking from a rabbit hole near Welham.

A fire crew from Harborough arrived on the scene and spoke to the dog’s owners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...