Image - The Core Dance Company.

A Harborough-based dance school is desperately seeking a new venue for its upcoming show, after The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering announced its unexpected closure.

The Core Dance Company’s event, scheduled for July 1 and 2, can no longer go ahead after the theatre’s closure was announced, via email, on Thursday (April 27).

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to its website, the theatre will close on May 31 due to insufficient funding.

Owner Jess Vaughan, who founded the dance company in 2019, learned the news via the email sent to customers who had bought tickets for upcoming performances at The Lighthouse.

She said: “We’re all feeling devasted about this news which came out of the blue.

“Our brilliant students, ranging from two to 16-years-old, have already put so much hard work into preparing for this show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It feels heart-breaking to have to tell them that this event, which they’re so excited about, and for which we have almost sold out three performances, is now unable to go ahead.”

However, Jess is determined to save the event by issuing an urgent SOS to potential venues.

She added: “Securing a venue for our annual show is the first thing we do as the few local options available get booked up so far in advance. However, we’re determined not to let our wonderful kids down, which is why we’re issuing this urgent SOS.

“We would be beyond grateful to anyone who can help us get our show back on track and the smiles back on our students’ faces.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Possible venues would need to accommodate 280 children backstage and at least 200 audience members, ideally for a dress rehearsal and performance on Saturday July 1, and two performances on Sunday. It would also need to be within 25 minutes’ drive from Market Harborough.

The Core Dance Company is based at the old Ambulance Station in Abbey Street. Its members can be seen at many local events including the upcoming King’s Coronation celebrations and the Market Harborough Carnival.