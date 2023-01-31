Paige Howard and Mikey Smith

A heartbroken family is launching a bereavement group for those affected by suicide.

Amy O’Dell, Bev Harper and Tiffany Harper lost two family members who took their own lives in separate tragedies within a year of each other.

Michael Smith, known affectionately as Mikey, was Bev’s son and brother to Tiffany. The 31-year-old’s devastating decision, in 2020, followed a sexual assault by a so-called friend – something his mum, at the time, said he kept bottled up.

When he finally shared his living nightmare, the family supported him to get help from Market Harborough Christian counselling service in Bower House and Leicester-based First Step which supports survivors of sexual abuse. But it was too late.

Less than a year later, Mikey’s 25-year-old cousin Paige Howard died when she crashed her Vauxhall Corsa into a wall, leaving behind her then seven-year-old son.

Over 5,580 suicides were recorded in 2021, in England and Wales – a seven per cent rise compared with the previous year. Figures also show that suicide rates are higher among males and is considered the single biggest killer among men under 45.

Since suffering the twin tragedies, the family wants to reach out to the many others affected by suicide loss through a new group, part of a network known as Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SoBS). The charity supports a network of volunteer-led support groups across the UK, providing the opportunity for members to connect with others and to listen and share in their own time.

Amy, cousin to Paige and aunt to Mikey, told the Mail: “The losses of Mikey and Paige hit our family hard and at times we didn’t think we would ever recover.

“As time we went on, we heard of other people in the community committing suicide and our hearts broke for their families and friends left behind.

“We were torn between wanting to reach out, and offer support, and allowing each person their own space. So we wanted to set up a safe, confidential space that people could come to when they felt ready.”

The free sessions will be held on the second Monday of each month and will include peer support from others while topics are led by the group. Suggestions for topics can be requested via email and brought up anonymously by the group facilitator if members would prefer.

Amy added: “The subject of suicide is still taboo in our society but its impact is astronomical.

“SoBS Market Harborough is open to anyone who’s been affected whether you want to share your story or just listen. You are not alone - we are here when you are ready.”

The location is yet to be confirmed. Those wishing to attend can email the team on [email protected]

While sessions are free, donations for tea and coffee supplies are welcomed. Attendees are also asked to bring reusable cups where possible to minimise on waste.