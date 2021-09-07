Have you got something that needs fixing? Take it to the Market Harborough Fixers

The Market Harborough Fixers is up and running again in the Repair Cabin at the Eco Village on St Mary’s Road, Market Harborough.

Do you live in the Market Harborough area and have a toaster, a strimmer or just about anything else that needs fixing?

Well look no further than Market Harborough Fixers.

The brilliantly-handy group is up and running again in the Repair Cabin at the Eco Village on St Mary’s Road, Market Harborough.

And they are now holding weekly events every Saturday morning to help people out right across the district.

“We are doing really well with visitors.

“And we are working flat out to repair and save items from landfill, be it toasters, strimmers, food mixers, broken items, crockery or children’s games,” said Roseanne Steedman, of Market Harborough Fixers.

“Our fixers identify the problem for the owners and we do our best to repair the item.

“For example, we recently fitted a new timer on a Duralit

toaster and had a very happy customer - all for a donation to our CIC company/charity.

“We are also sponsored by Harborough District Council.

“We would love to attract more fixers to come and join us at the Repair Café – you’ll love working alongside like-minded people and you’ll soon make new friends.

“We are looking for anyone with skills in areas such as electrical repairs, mechanical/general repairs, sewing/textile skills and jewellery.

“We are also keen to recruit admin support to help us on the

front desk to book repairs in.

“This is a crucial role in helping our workshops run more effectively and efficiently,” added Roseanne.

The fixers stage workshops every Saturday from 10am to 1pm.

“We have a particular theme and advertise this on our Facebook page, Market Harborough Fixers and Instagram.

“We also have an excellent working relationship with the Eco Village – and we work really well together,” said Roseanne.