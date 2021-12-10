Have you got any items that you don’t want in the run-up to Christmas? You can help a Harborough charity shop

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People is looking for toys, games, clothing, books and bric-a-brac to sell at its shop on Coventry Road

Have you got any items that you don’t want in the run-up to Christmas?

If you’re launching a festive clear-out you are being asked to donate your bits and bobs to the Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People in Market Harborough.

The renowned local charity is looking for toys, games, clothing, books and bric-a-brac to sell at its shop on Coventry Road.

Karen Bilsby, Head of Retail at Rainbows, said: “We know many people have a sort out before Christmas to make room for all of the new gifts.

“This is a perfect opportunity for us to replenish our shelves at the Market Harborough shop, which will in turn benefit shoppers wanting to buy festive gifts and stocking fillers,” she said.

“All money raised in our shops helps provide vital care and support our charity provides to over 300 children and young people and their families.”