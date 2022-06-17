‘Have a Go’ event at Harborough fire station this weekend for potential recruits

A ‘Have a Go’ event is being put on at Market Harborough fire station on Sunday (June 19) for potential recruits.

It’s being staged at the station on Fairfield Road as the fire service sets out to enlist more on-call firefighters.

You’ll be able to go along on Sunday and sit job-related tests involved in the application process.

If you’d like to join up you have to live close to the station so that you can respond quickly to 999 calls in town and throughout the area.

You can book your place here: www.leics-fire.gov.uk/on-callOnline recruitment workshops will also be held for people thinking about signing up.

On-call firefighters often have other jobs – and are able to provide evening, daytime or weekend cover.