News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
40 minutes ago Craig Revel Horwood replaces Paul O’Grady in Annie musical
1 hour ago Celebs, dogs & hundreds of fans line streets to mourn Paul O’Grady
2 hours ago Tesco open first ever pub to celebrate King Charles coronation
2 hours ago Cost of living payments will start to land in bank accounts next week
2 hours ago EasyJet issues cancellation warning to Brits travelling to Italy
Some of the 15 reputedly haunted places and ghost stories in our districtSome of the 15 reputedly haunted places and ghost stories in our district
Some of the 15 reputedly haunted places and ghost stories in our district

Haunted Harborough: 15 reputedly haunted places and ghost stories in our district

These ghostly goings-on in the area have been chronicled by an online paranormal database.

By Laura Kearns
Published 20th Apr 2023, 17:55 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 18:16 BST

A Spanish mistress, a phantom figure dressed in a Victorian policeman's uniform and haunted pubs - these are all among the ghost stories that have been recorded in the Harborough district.

Whether or not you believe in them is another matter! Either way, they offer fascinating tales, some based around our local history.

These tales all come from the website, Paranormal Database (www.paranormaldatabase.com), described as “a serious ongoing project to document locations with folkloric, paranormal and cryptozoological connections with more than 13,400 entries” – including this collection in the Harborough area.

The bar in the area that once housed the stables is reputedly haunted by a woman once murdered here.

1. Former Angel Hotel, Market Harborough

The bar in the area that once housed the stables is reputedly haunted by a woman once murdered here. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Caught on camera by the Ghost UK team, this 'orb' was caught appeared in the building. Staff have reported small items vanishing without trace, while one customer spotted two people dressed in old fashioned clothing standing by a fireplace. Although it was reported that the building was once a courthouse where criminals were hanged, a local historian provided ample evidence that this was not the case.

2. Brown's Salon, Market Harborough

Caught on camera by the Ghost UK team, this 'orb' was caught appeared in the building. Staff have reported small items vanishing without trace, while one customer spotted two people dressed in old fashioned clothing standing by a fireplace. Although it was reported that the building was once a courthouse where criminals were hanged, a local historian provided ample evidence that this was not the case. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
The portrait of John Fothergill that hangs above the bar is no longer touched - if removed from its spot a disaster befalls the handler or hotel.

3. Three Swans Hotel, Market Harborough

The portrait of John Fothergill that hangs above the bar is no longer touched - if removed from its spot a disaster befalls the handler or hotel. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
In 1906, a young maid who had just started at the house reported she awoke to see a young man in old fashioned clothing at the foot of the bed. He vanished into thin air, and the maid was so frightened that she never stayed overnight at the house again. The phantom was named as John Cook, a former resident of the house who had been murdered 50 years previous.

4. The Springs House, Lutterworth

In 1906, a young maid who had just started at the house reported she awoke to see a young man in old fashioned clothing at the foot of the bed. He vanished into thin air, and the maid was so frightened that she never stayed overnight at the house again. The phantom was named as John Cook, a former resident of the house who had been murdered 50 years previous. Photo: Submitted image

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:HarboroughVictorian