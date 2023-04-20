Haunted Harborough: 15 reputedly haunted places and ghost stories in our district

4 . The Springs House, Lutterworth

In 1906, a young maid who had just started at the house reported she awoke to see a young man in old fashioned clothing at the foot of the bed. He vanished into thin air, and the maid was so frightened that she never stayed overnight at the house again. The phantom was named as John Cook, a former resident of the house who had been murdered 50 years previous. Photo: Submitted image