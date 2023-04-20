Haunted Harborough: 15 reputedly haunted places and ghost stories in our district

These ghostly goings-on in the area have been chronicled by an online paranormal database.
A Spanish mistress, a phantom figure dressed in a Victorian policeman's uniform and haunted pubs - these are all among the ghost stories that have been recorded in the Harborough district.
Whether or not you believe in them is another matter! Either way, they offer fascinating tales, some based around our local history.
These tales all come from the website, Paranormal Database (www.paranormaldatabase.com), described as “a serious ongoing project to document locations with folkloric, paranormal and cryptozoological connections with more than 13,400 entries” – including this collection in the Harborough area.
1. Former Angel Hotel, Market Harborough
The bar in the area that once housed the stables is reputedly haunted by a woman once murdered here. Photo: Google Street View
2. Brown's Salon, Market Harborough
Caught on camera by the Ghost UK team, this 'orb' was caught appeared in the building. Staff have reported small items vanishing without trace, while one customer spotted two people dressed in old fashioned clothing standing by a fireplace. Although it was reported that the building was once a courthouse where criminals were hanged, a local historian provided ample evidence that this was not the case. Photo: Google Street View
3. Three Swans Hotel, Market Harborough
The portrait of John Fothergill that hangs above the bar is no longer touched - if removed from its spot a disaster befalls the handler or hotel. Photo: Google Street View
4. The Springs House, Lutterworth
In 1906, a young maid who had just started at the house reported she awoke to see a young man in old fashioned clothing at the foot of the bed. He vanished into thin air, and the maid was so frightened that she never stayed overnight at the house again. The phantom was named as John Cook, a former resident of the house who had been murdered 50 years previous. Photo: Submitted image