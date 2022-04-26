Hard-working family sell popular Harborough district Post Office after almost 64 years

Sue and Graham with their daughters Amy and Lucy.

Postmaster Sue Parkinson and her husband Graham are moving on to seek out new adventures and fresh pastures after selling Great Glen Post Office. Mahesh Odedra will take over as the new owner.

The much-loved store on Stretton Road, Great Glen, has been in the family for over six decades and has played a vital role in village life for more than 60 years.

Sue’s parents Doreen and Roy Hadley opened up for business in December 1958 when Great Glen had just 700 residents - and three postmen who delivered the mail on bikes.

Sue has been the village postmaster for 33 years after stepping up to take over from her mum and dad.

But the mum-of-two has played a key role at the shop for much longer, helping out her dad from the age of nine by delivering papers and telegrams.

Sue, a qualified solicitor, took over as postmaster in 1989 after Doreen and Roy had been at the helm for 31 years.

Her husband Graham joined her in 1996 after working for 13 years at his family’s business, Parkinson’s (Leicester) Ltd, Wholesale Fruit and Vegetable Merchants.

Sue said: “We are sad to announce that after 64 years in the family it is time to hang up our aprons and find a new venture that doesn’t require us to work such long hours.

“Both Graham and I are going to miss all of our customers,” said the businesswoman, who has daughters Amy and Lucy.

“But we are happy that the Post Office will remain in the village as the new owner is full of enthusiasm to keep the business going.”

When the store opened in 1958 the village had a butcher, a greengrocers, a haberdashery store, a sweet shop, feed merchants, blacksmiths, two general stores and a printing shop.

It’s a sign of the times that only the Post Office now remains.