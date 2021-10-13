Harborough’s Rotary Club wins top accolade

Members of Market Harborough’s thriving Rotary Club are thrilled after winning a top accolade.

The club has been awarded a coveted certificate from the Rotary International President after achieving key targets in the rotary year 2021-22.

Rotarian Gillian Bindley, who was president during that time, was handed the honour on behalf of the club.

The town’s Rotary Club was recognised after being assessed on several crucial criteria over the year.

Indicators included recruiting new members, supporting the Rotary International charity to eradicate polio from the world and serving the local community.

The club has been successful in all those categories.

Members raised money to donate laptops to three local primary schools so that pupils could learn at home during the Covid lockdowns.

They have also supported their link club in Denmark to fund new science classrooms for students at a rural school in Tanzania in East Africa.

Much closer to home in Market Harborough, Rotarians have been helping at the town’s medical centre on Coventry Road with vaccination clinics, managing queues and assisting less mobile patients.

“This has been continuing for over a year for both flu vaccinations and Covid vaccination clinics,” said the club.

Four new members have joined the organisation along with two new Friends of Rotary.

Rotarians have also been helping the Rotaract Club in running meetings of the Different Strokes set-up in Market Harborough.