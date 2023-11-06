From left, John Ragg of Market Harborough Lions and Market Harborough Royal British Legion chairman Stewart Harrison on the poppy appeal stall at the indoor market.

Market Harborough’s poppy appeal has raised more than £9,000 in its first week.

Organisers hope this year’s appeal will raise some £25,000 for the Royal British Legion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year donations came just under that amount, but Army and Royal Navy veteran and chairman of the Market Harborough branch of the Royal British Legion, Stewart Harrison, hopes this year residents will help reach the target.