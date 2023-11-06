Harborough's poppy appeal reaches £9,000 in first week
Organisers want to raise £25,000
Market Harborough’s poppy appeal has raised more than £9,000 in its first week.
Organisers hope this year’s appeal will raise some £25,000 for the Royal British Legion.
Last year donations came just under that amount, but Army and Royal Navy veteran and chairman of the Market Harborough branch of the Royal British Legion, Stewart Harrison, hopes this year residents will help reach the target.
Poppies can be bought from Harborough’s Market Hall for the next week on the days it is open.