Harborough's poppy appeal reaches £9,000 in first week

Organisers want to raise £25,000
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:46 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:46 GMT
From left, John Ragg of Market Harborough Lions and Market Harborough Royal British Legion chairman Stewart Harrison on the poppy appeal stall at the indoor market.From left, John Ragg of Market Harborough Lions and Market Harborough Royal British Legion chairman Stewart Harrison on the poppy appeal stall at the indoor market.
From left, John Ragg of Market Harborough Lions and Market Harborough Royal British Legion chairman Stewart Harrison on the poppy appeal stall at the indoor market.

Market Harborough’s poppy appeal has raised more than £9,000 in its first week.

Organisers hope this year’s appeal will raise some £25,000 for the Royal British Legion.

Last year donations came just under that amount, but Army and Royal Navy veteran and chairman of the Market Harborough branch of the Royal British Legion, Stewart Harrison, hopes this year residents will help reach the target.

Poppies can be bought from Harborough’s Market Hall for the next week on the days it is open.

