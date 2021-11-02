Harborough's Poppy Appeal gets off to a 'cracking start'

Poppy Appeal launch...from left, John Ragg and Lynda Ragg of Harborough Lions 2012, Molly Leeder, 11, and Stewart Harrison, chairman of Market Harborough Royal British Legion, at Market Harborough indoor market. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The Royal British Legion’s emblematic annual poppy appeal has got off to a “cracking start” in Market Harborough.

People have already poured over £2,000 into the town’s branch of the Legion after they set up their poppy stall at Market Harborough’s indoor market on Saturday (October 30).

Thrilled Stewart Harrison, 74, chairman of the RBL in Market Harborough, said: “It was absolutely amazing, we got off to a cracking start.

Poppy Appeal launch...Molly Leeder, 11, helps grandad Stewart Harrison, chairman of Market Harborough Royal British Legion, at Market Harborough indoor market. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“An astonishing £2,075 was donated by members of the public on Saturday and Sunday.

“And the weather was horrible across the weekend,” said the Army and RAF veteran.

“So we can’t thank people enough for battling their way out and coming along to get behind us.

“We’d love to top the £9,000 that we generated for the Royal British Legion in Market Harborough last year.

“And we’ll be delighted if we can do that.

“The people of Market Harborough and the surrounding villages never fail to amaze us,” added Stewart.

“They come out year in year out to show their support and hand over their hard-earned cash.

“The Royal British Legion spends about £50 million a year nationally to look after and care for tens of thousands of veterans and their loved ones.

“So every penny counts, every pound is vital.

“We will have our poppy stall in the indoor market in Market Harborough every day it’s open until Saturday November 14, the day before Remembrance Day.

“So please head along and do what ever you can to help us support the brave men and women who have put their lives on the line over the years for Queen and country,” said Stewart, of Naseby Square, Market Harborough.

“I’d also like to salute our fantastic army of volunteers who give up so much of their free time and who put in so much effort to make the poppy appeal such a huge success every autumn.