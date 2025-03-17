Harborough’s past uncovered as shop renovation reveals historic signs
A piece of Harborough’s past has been lovingly preserved as part of a shop renovation.
The former premises in Northampton Road was once home to J.H. Tilley Family Butchers and Harpers Cycle Company. The latter was also a record shop in a former life.
The signs were uncovered as part of renovation works to prepare for new business Timber Windows & Doors.
They are thought to be around 80 years old. Their professional removal has been funded by nearby business, Emmerson and Wests, to ensure they remain intact.