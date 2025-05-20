Harborough’s new banking hub could find a permanent home in a former gift shop

Cash Access UK has applied to Harborough District Council (HDC) for alterations to the former Solutions gift shop in St Mary’s Place.

Harborough’s new banking hub, temporarily operating from the Symington Building, could find a permanent home in a former gift shop.

If the plan is approved, the hub will move from the Symington Building – the headquarters of HDC. The authority had previously announced it would host the hub until a permanent home had been found.

The hub launched after the town suffered a number of bank closures in recent years, all which blamed online banking for a significant loss of footfall.

Cash Access UK, which is funded by banks including Lloyds, works on the principle of a shared banking space, similar to a traditional branch but available to everyone regardless of who their account is with. The hub is operated by Post Office employees in the temporary building and this arrangement would continue in the new premises.

Cash Access UK has previously said customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions at the hub Monday to Friday from 9am until 5pm.

There is also a “community banker” service available which enables people to talk to their own banks about more complicated issues. Currently, different banks have a presence in the hub on different, specified days under the plan. This is broken down as follows:

Monday: NatWest

Tuesday: Santander (from July)

Wednesday: Lloyds

Thursday: HSBC (coming soon)

Friday: Barclays

Plans for the vacant property, include new signage and redecoration. A decision is due to be made by Monday, June 23.