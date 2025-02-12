Harborough's much-anticipated banking hub set to open later this month

The Symington Building.

The town’s long-awaited banking hub will open at the end of February in a temporary premises based at Harborough District Council offices.

Plans for the hub, which will be provided by Cash Access UK, were announced in September.

The hub plans follow the closures of NatWest, HSBC, Barclays and Lloyds, all which blamed online banking for a significant loss of footfall.

The Symington Building will host the facility temporarily until a permanent home has been confirmed.

Work to fit out the space will start on the ground floor of the council premises immediately and Cash Access UK is expected to open the banking hub at the end of February.

The hub will be operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

There will also be a community banker service where people can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the hub.

Council leader Phil Knowles said: “Although lots of people do their banking online nowadays, there are many residents in the district who find this difficult, don’t have internet access or prefer to do banking in person.

“I have campaigned for a banking hub for Harborough for a while following the steady closure of high street banks in the town, and I’m delighted the council has been able to assist with welcoming the new banking hub provided by Cash Access UK by hosting the hub temporarily in our council offices. I am looking forward to the banking hub opening for residents later this month.”