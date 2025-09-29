Harborough's MP calls for more permanent flagpoles so Union Flag and St George’s flag ‘can be flown in dignified and visible way’

Harborough's MP has called for the installation of more permanent flagpoles across the district so that the Union Flag and St George’s flag "can be flown in a dignified and visible way".

Neil O'Brien has written to all local district and borough councils encouraging them to identify prominent sites for flagpoles.

His call follows a grassroots campaign to raise flags on lampposts to show national pride, which has led to flags appearing across the county and nationwide. While many have welcomed this as a positive step, others have criticised right wing movements for 'hi-jacking' the idea and 'using it to spread fear and cause division'.

Mr O’Brien says that creating permanent, well-placed flagpoles will "not only provide a better way to display the flag, but also help younger generations reconnect with Britain’s history".

Mr O'Brien said: "Over the summer it’s been great to see people putting up flags around the community, but what we really need are proper permanent flagpoles.

"There are some excellent sites – for example, as you drive into Market Harborough from the north or south, or as you come up into Oadby and Wigston. With permanent flagpoles, these could be striking gateways to our towns and villages.

“Too much of our history is in danger of being forgotten. Shockingly, two in three people under 40 don’t know what the Battle of Britain was. That is tragic. Flying the flag is a simple but powerful way of restoring pride, uniting the country, and honouring those who came before us."