Committee members celebrate - Marilyn Switzer, Toby Carnduff, Eunice Loney. John Loney, Pat Gilding, John Gilding and Ulla Dalby. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Thousands of pounds were raised across 2023 by cancer charity supporters in Market Harborough.

The town’s Macmillan Cancer Support group gathered to celebrate its achievements during an AGM at the Waterfront Restaurant in Harborough.

Chair Eunice Loney reported on the success of the group's fundraising for 2023, which amounted to a grand total of £24,000, and said she hoped that 2024 would see the figured increased.

They have several events planned including the popular cycle event in May, as well as an exhibition and sale of work by local artist Frank Scott which will be held at Gildings Sale Rooms from March 21 to April 6 with a donation from sales going to Macmillan.

Other fundraising events include collection days with The Morris Dancers, and coffee mornings.

Thanks went to all group members and its supporters.