Harborough’s former NatWest bank could be transformed into restaurant serving international cuisine

The building is over a hundred years old.

Plans have been submitted to Harborough District Council to turn the former NatWest bank into a restaurant.

The bank has remained empty since it closed its doors to customers early in 2023 following the rise of phone and internet banking.

The St Mary’s Road building, which is over 100 years old, is classed as a non-designated heritage site which means it carries a degree of significance to buildings, ensuring it is better taken into account in planning applications. It does not, however, meet the same criteria as a heritage site.

The application, put forward by businessowner Pradip Karanjit, says the proposal for an ‘authentic, contemporary Restaurant of International Cuisine’ is in line with the Local Plan – which aims to shape the district up until 2031.

The Plan highlights St Mary’s Road as a site to extend shopping provision outside the Primary Shopping Area and increase ‘the commercial leisure and tourism offer within the town’, including with restaurant facilities.

As well as a dining area and kitchen, other proposals include the transformation of one of the former bank vaults into a ‘banquet experience with an authentic culture theme’ while the first floor would serve as a ‘relaxing cocktail bar’.

The new venue would create 12 employee vacancies.

The consultation for the plans closes on May 20, with a decision expected in early June.